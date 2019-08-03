Teachers’ training should not disrupt classes: panel

Teacher training programmes should not disrupt students’ classes on any account, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has said.

A division bench comprising commission chairperson P. Suresh and member K. Nazeer said teacher training programmes should be held on holidays to the extent possible. Classes for teachers, training, or workshops for them should not affect children’s studies.

The commission directed the Director of General Education to issue a circular that if such programmes were unavoidable, alternative mechanisms should be found. Classes lost should be made up for by taking extra classes.

A circular should also be brought out that special classes or extra time be spent to compensate students who lose out on classes owing to participation in extracurricular activities.

Students should also not suffer on account of teachers being entrusted with teacher training or other responsibilities.

The commission pointed out that as per the Right to Education Act, teachers should not be deployed for duties other than those related to the Census, disaster management, or local body, Assembly, or Parliamentary elections.