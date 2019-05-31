Teachers to boycott Pravesanotsavam

Teachers and service organisations owing allegiance to the Opposition are on the warpath against the government decision to implement the recommendations of the Khader Commission appointed for restructuring school education.

A meeting of teachers and service organisations convened by Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala here on Friday decided to boycott the State and district-level Pravesanotsavam (school reopening festival) on June 6. It also decided to boycott the higher secondary-level festival.

Letters by Mr. Chennithala would be given to parents in schools. The same evening, education protection meetings will be held at all district centres.

The meeting decided to boycott Minister for General Education C. Ravindranath and all his programmes. Teacher training programmes, meetings called by the Minister and officials, and all official programmes of the department would be given the miss.

An Assembly march would be taken out on June 20. Teachers said they would approach the court against the implementation of the “incomplete” report.

Mr. Chennithala said undue haste in implementing the report without any parleys with legislators and people would destroy the general education sector.

Only one part of the report had been submitted. Implementing its recommendations without waiting for the rest of the report would put students’ future at stake. The government was trying to concentrate power in times of decentralisation. The report was being implemented to push the interests of the CPI(M) teachers’ organisation, he alleged.