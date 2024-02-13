Teachers take out protest march in Idukki

February 13, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - IDUKKI

Aided school teachers in Kattappana educational district under the banner of the Kerala Pradesh School Teachers Association’s Idukki district committee took out a protest march to the Kattappana District Education Office (DEO) on Tuesday against the delay in the disbursal of their salaries.

According to union leaders, 313 aided school teachers in Kattappana educational district find themselves in a difficult situation as the District Education Officer (DEO) at Kattappana is yet to approve their posts, delaying the disbursal of their salaries. These educators, hailing from Peerumade, Kattappana, Nedumkandam, and Munnar sub-districts, fall under the jurisdiction of the Kattappana DEO office.

KPSTA Idukki district president Daison Mathew said, “We demand immediate action to approve the pending files.”

“For the past three years, I have been working as a teacher in a school under Kattappana education district but have not received a single paisa as my salary. To manage my daily needs, I am going for daily wage work on holidays,” a teacher said

Sources said the teachers are considering abstaining from SSLC examination duties until their salary concerns are addressed.

However, Idukki Deputy Director of Education (DDE) R. Vijaya said that the delay is not due to any financial issues. The State government has already approved the appointments and the responsibility lies with the DEO to sanction the necessary papers for salary disbursal.

``The DEO office currently faces a vacancy for a private assistant (PA), but the PA charge has been entrusted to the DEO,’‘ she added.

Kattappana DEO Manikandan, however, refuted the allegations, stating that no more files are pending in the office. ‘‘’The teachers’ applications are in various stages and under progress,” he said.

A recent Right to Information (RTI) response obtained by social worker Babu Mechery revealed that 313 teachers are awaiting their salaries. The RTI replies were unclear, prompting Mr. Mechery to submit an appeal before the appellate authority.