Teachers, students racing against time to complete Plus One syllabus portions

December 08, 2022 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Kozhikode

The General Education department’s recent declaration of exam dates for Plus One classes has left both teachers and students a worried lot as not even 50% of the syllabus portions have been covered as yet.

The exams are going to be held between March 10 and 30. According to teachers, Plus One classes for this academic year began only on August 25. The admissions process, however, went on till November first week. Teachers in a large a majority of schools are racing against time to complete the syllabus portions now. Along with this, students and teachers are also engaged in curricular and extra-curricular activities. Like the previous few years, a fervent rush to finish all lessons could be expected this time as well.

Not many days remain in December, if second-term exams and Christmas holidays are excluded. Final practical exams for science subjects for Plus Two classes are expected to begin in the first week of February, and many teachers will not be available thereafter. That means teachers and students are left with only January to complete the portions. “There are at least 65 students in each class. This is leading to lack of discipline also in many places,” the teachers said.

Some teachers in Kozhikode district are apprehensive of a possible fall in educational standards because of the reduced number of academic days. They told The Hindu on Thursday that it could even lead to students from Kerala lagging behind in national-level competitive exams.

Meanwhile, the second-term examinations are expected to begin on December 12. A large number of students are still confused over the portions that will be cut from the National Council of Educational Research and Training syllabus.