Teachers seek hike in mid-day meal funds

Protestors warn of stopping mid-day meals from December

Teachers under the banner of the Kerala Pradesh School Teachers Association (KPSTA) staged a unique protest here on Thursday demanding an increase in the funds for students’ mid-day meal scheme.

The protestors made a hearth in front of the Civil Station here and demanded an end to constraints being faced by school headmasters because of paucity of funds for mid-day meals.

Inaugurating the protest, A.P. Anil Kumar, MLA, said the Government should intervene immediately to end the crisis facing headmasters.

Presiding over the function, KPSTA district president C.P. Mohanan warned that schools would stop mid-day meals from next month if the Government did not increase funds.

KPSTA associate general secretary K. Abdul Majeed, State vice president K.L. Shaju, and district treasurer K.V. Manoj Kumar spoke.