Teachers protest by burning copies of Khader committee report

A joint forum of teachers set fire to copies of the M.A. Khader Committee report on school education reforms in front of the Secretariat on Thursday. The Khader committee report had recommended merger of high school-higher secondary sections as part of integration of the school system.

The Cabinet decision to give conditional approval to the report in a secretive manner, without conducting any discussions, at a time when the State is reeling from the shock of the Wayanad landslides is a challenge to Kerala society, the forum said in a statement.

Worry over job loss

The implementation of the report is politically motivated. The merger would lead to loss of thousands of teaching posts in secondary and higher secondary wings and lead to a decline in the quality of education. Any bid to implement it would be met with strong protests and legal action, the forum leaders said.

The Secretariat dharna was inaugurated by Aided Higher Secondary Teachers’ Association State president R. Arun Kumar.