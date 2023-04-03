Teachers protest against govt. move to merge high school and higher secondary sections

April 03, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Higher Secondary (HS) teachers under the umbrella of the Federation of Higher Secondary Teachers’ Association (FHSTA) observed black day by donning black badges and clothes in all higher secondary valuation camps on Monday.

The teachers were protesting against the move to merge high school and higher secondary sections, action against teachers in connection with examinations, and the issue of 67 junior English HS teachers having to exit service.

The FHSTA State committee said it would oppose the merger at all costs since it was being implemented to align with the State government’s political interests.

The HS examination secretary’s stance that action would be taken against teachers in charge of examinations in schools if instances of copying were detected was a challenge to the higher secondary teachers.

Any reforms should be taken up after taking teachers and society in confidence and holding discussions. The second part of the Khader committee report had not been published though it was submitted to the government months ago. Reforms taken up citing the unpublished report would adversely affect the general education sector.

FHSTA State chairperson R. Arun Kumar led the protest in Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, the higher secondary valuation got under way at 80 centralised valuation camps on Monday. There was no disruption to the camps on account of the protest, a higher secondary official said. There were very few absentees as well, the official added.

Nearly 20,000 teachers are taking part in the valuation duty. Valuation of Plus Two answer script will be followed by that of Plus One.