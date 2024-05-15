Teachers of Muttathara engineering college participate in World Hydrogen Summit

A team of five teachers from the College of Engineering, Muttathara, who emerged victorious at the Hydrogen Hackathon, participated in the World Hydrogen Summit in the Netherlands that concluded on Wednesday.

The members of Team H2 Mission, C. Sreekanth, Anas S.R., Beenu Mary Panicker, Abhilash R.S. and Shalini M. Venugopal, were invited to participate in the summit in Rotterdam. The hackathon had focussed on fostering innovation in hydrogen technology solutions.

Mr. Anas, in a press release, said that the summit offered a chance to showcase their ideas to government representatives and top companies in the green hydrogen sector at the India Pavilion set up by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and to learn about funding opportunities.

The teachers are gearing up to collaborate with Impact Hydrogen, a prominent company in sustainable hydrogen projects.

The team participated in a networking lunch hosted by MNRE secretary Bhupinder Singh Bhalla. The programme discussed avenues for EU-India collaborations on green hydrogen. Dr. Sreekanth presented their hackathon-winning idea and outlined the team’s collaborative plans with Kerala Hydrogen Valley Development.

