Teachers object to circular on private tuition

They feel that it would create an impression that the teaching community prioritised wealth over ethics

The teaching community has taken umbrage at a circular issued by the Director of Collegiate Education that warns teachers of government and aided colleges against working part-time in private tutorials.

Teachers’ organisations aligned to both the ruling and opposition fronts firmly denied the prevalence of any such practice in the state. They also felt that the circular could stereotype the entire community and create a wrong impression that its members prioritised wealth over ethics.

A section also found fault in a related move to serve Chandramohan K.T., an Associate Professor at Government Brennen College, Thalassery, with a ‘punishment transfer’ order over an anonymous letter, despite an inquiry finding no grounds for action against him.

Pointing out that the diktat was unwarranted since stringent laws were already in place, Association of Kerala Government College Teachers (AKGCT) general secretary Sathyan M. said it brought teachers under a cloud of suspicion.

“College teachers, who are already burdened with academic and administrative activities, seldom found time for personal pursuits, let alone working part-time in tutorials. We might find retired teachers who coach students, but it is wrong to suspect serving employees,” he said.

Despite opposing AKGCT politically, United Democratic Front-aligned Government College Teachers’ Organisation, agreed with the stance. Questioning the need for such a circular, its president K. Anil Kumar claimed no teacher engaged in private tuition. Since the introduction of the semester-system in colleges, not many students relied on tuition classes since the syllabi have considerably decreased.

All Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association and Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association, backed by CPI (M) and Congress respectively, maintained out that none of their members engaged in unethical practices that violated the Kerala Service Rules.

Sources privy with the transfer of Prof. Chandramohan, who is also a Kannur University Syndicate member, to the Government College for Women, Malappuram, said he used to work with a tutorial for 10 years prior to him entering government service in 2006. The Higher Education Department, which had conducted an inquiry in 2015, found no evidence that corroborated the complaint made by an unknown person against him. He has now appealed against the transfer, a source said.

Save University Campaign Committee stated the action was taken on the basis of its complaint made to the Governor against alleged attempts to protect teachers who flouted rules.