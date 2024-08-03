Teachers need to help students develop critical thinking, says M.A. Khader

Teachers need to help students develop critical thinking, M.A. Khader, former Director, State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), has said. He was in Kozhikode to open a discussion on educational standards and exam reforms, organised by the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP), on August 3 (Saturday).

Mr. Khader pointed out that quite often, the job of teachers was being assessed in terms of the quantity of academic achievements made by students. However, their primary job was to promote an aptitude for learning among students, not encourage a verbatim reproduction of the ideas they were taught. The students needed to grow as humans who could contribute to the society they were part of, and not as mere individuals, said Mr. Khader. “So, it is essential to teach students to question things around them. It is important for their growth,” he added.

Mr. Khader also said that the quality of education was a critical concern. The education process should focus more on students, and the teachers should aim for equity, not equality.

The discussion was held against the backdrop of the State government’s plan to have 30% marks in written test mandatory for clearing SSLC exams. The KSSP is of the view that the change would adversely affect students from economically and socially weaker sections of society.