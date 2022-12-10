Teacher’s kindness will put a roof over 10-year-old student’s head

December 10, 2022 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Thrissur

Teacher takes home Class 4 student who was living in the corridor of the hospital where his father was admitted. The act prompts the panchayat to promise a house under the LIFE Mission for the family.

Mini Muringatheri

A teacher here gave shelter to her homeless student and the gesture, in turn, set in motion a series of procedures which could get the 10-year-old a permanent home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Avinash, a Class 4 student of Government U.P. School, Vellangallur, had been living in the corridors of the Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, for two weeks after his father Sivadasan, a welder, had to be rushed to the ICU of the medical college hospital here following the worsening of his liver ailment. His mother Sunantha, a house help, had to stay in the hospital as Sivadasan’s caregiver. Since then, Avinash had made the corridor in front of the ICU his home. He went to school from the hospital and returned to the same space after school. The house owner had asked the family to vacate the house as they could not pay rent on time.

Dhanya Martin, Avinash’s class teacher, who called on his family at the hospital was moved by the plight of the boy and wanted to take him to her house. Avinash’s mother was hesitant initially, but she relented later. “Avinash must have agreed to come with me as my son is his classmate,” says Dhanya.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

When the kind act went viral, the Vellangallur panchayat came forward to help the family. A house on rent will be arranged for the family once Sivadasan is discharged from the hospital. Also, a house will be allotted for the family under the LIFE Mission project, according to panchayat president M.M. Mukesh. The civic body also expressed willingness to find money for the treatment of Sivadasan.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US