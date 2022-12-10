Teacher’s kindness will put a roof over 10-year-old student’s head

December 10, 2022 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Thrissur

A teacher here gave shelter to her homeless student and the gesture, in turn, set in motion a series of procedures which could get the 10-year-old a permanent home.

Avinash, a Class 4 student of Government U.P. School, Vellangallur, had been living in the corridors of the Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, for two weeks after his father Sivadasan, a welder, had to be rushed to the ICU of the medical college hospital here following the worsening of his liver ailment. His mother Sunantha, a house help, had to stay in the hospital as Sivadasan’s caregiver. Since then, Avinash had made the corridor in front of the ICU his home. He went to school from the hospital and returned to the same space after school. The house owner had asked the family to vacate the house as they could not pay rent on time.

Dhanya Martin, Avinash’s class teacher, who called on his family at the hospital was moved by the plight of the boy and wanted to take him to her house. Avinash’s mother was hesitant initially, but she relented later. “Avinash must have agreed to come with me as my son is his classmate,” says Dhanya.

When the kind act went viral, the Vellangallur panchayat came forward to help the family. A house on rent will be arranged for the family once Sivadasan is discharged from the hospital. Also, a house will be allotted for the family under the LIFE Mission project, according to panchayat president M.M. Mukesh. The civic body also expressed willingness to find money for the treatment of Sivadasan.