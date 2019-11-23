Teachers in Wayanad to be given training in first aid

A meeting convened by the Wayanad District and Sessions Judge, M. Harris, who is also the chairman of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to assess the safety situation in schools in the district decided to train teachers on the basics of performing first aid in emergency situations.

The meeting was convened in the wake of the death of a 10-year-old student of the Government Sarvajana Higher Secondary School after a snake bit her in the class.

As the teachers were not trained in administering first aid, it was the need of the hour to impart them its basics, P.P. Sunitha, District Sub Judge who attended the programme, told The Hindu.

The meet also decided to organise awareness programmes among parents and students on hygiene. The DLSA directed the senior officials of the Education Department to inspect infrastructure facilities in schools while looking into the academic aspects.

From November 28, the DLSA would launch a training programme in cardiopulmonary resuscitation, an emergency procedure that combines chest compressions with artificial ventilation to keep intact the heart function till medical help is obtained.

The dearth of staff to clean toilets in schools was a major issue being faced by schools in the district. Hence, the meet decided to study the feasibility of appointing cleaning staff in each school with the support of the Parents and Teachers Associations. The District Sanitation Mission had agreed to chart out a programme to address the issue, Ms. Sunitha, who is also the secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, said.

The decisions would be submitted to the Kerala High Court and Kerala Legal Services Authority, Ms. Sunitha said. As many as 28 officials attended the programme.