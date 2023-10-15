Teachers in Kozhikode schools get training in Type 1 diabetes

October 15, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Kozhikode

A section of teachers in government, aided, and unaided schools in Kozhikode district are now being trained to take care of students suffering from Type 1 diabetes, often referred to as juvenile diabetes, a chronic condition affecting children and adolescents.

The project, titled GLYZIMA, is being implemented by the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET).

According to U.K. Abdunnasar, principal, DIET, Type 1 diabetes requires careful management of blood sugar levels, insulin administration, and lifestyle adjustments. Children diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes face unique challenges, including the need for continuous monitoring and adherence to a strict regimen to ensure their health and well-being. It is imperative to create a supportive and informed ecosystem to address their specific needs, he said.

The effort is to put in place a Juvenile Diabetes Informed School System. An action plan conceived for the purpose focusses on ensuring medical support and conducive material conditions along with a support mechanism for them. Discussions are on to set up a system to address their concerns related to higher studies, skill development, and jobs.

Mr. Abdunnasar said that 78 students suffering from the condition have so far been identified from government, aided and unaided schools in the district. He said that the number could go up to 150 as many are yet to be identified. The training is given to teachers in 78 schools.

DIET sources said that class teachers, being at the forefront of a child’s daily life in school, play a pivotal role in ensuring the safety of such students. The primary objective is to equip teachers with the required knowledge and skills. This project recognises the importance of creating a safe and supportive environment for children with diabetes while fostering awareness among teachers, peers, and parents.

The teachers are made to understand the causes, symptoms, and management of juvenile diabetes. Training sessions are led by doctors who are experts in the field to share essential knowledge and insights. The teachers need to educate diabetic children about self-care practices at school and home, empowering them to effectively manage their condition. They also need to empower school community, other teachers in the school and peers of diabetic students, enabling them to provide support and care.

