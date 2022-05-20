Teachers’ fraternity conducts ‘care meet’ for retiring members
Fruit tree saplings handed over in symbolic gesture
MALAPPURAM
The Fraternity of Higher Secondary English Teachers (FHET) held a “care meet” as part of bidding farewell to its retiring members here recently. Fruit tree saplings were handed over to the retiring members on the occasion.
FHET secretary Salih A.K. said that the saplings were given away “as a symbol of power, care and hope”. Abdul Saleem C.H., Principal of AMHSS, Tirurkad; Sirajudheen N., Principal of GHSS, Kuttippuram; Sasidharan Arincheeri from GHSS, Vazhakkad; Jose P.D. from PHSS, Pandallur; Chandrika C. from GGHSS, Manjeri; and Asokan T. from MMMHSS, Koottayi, Tirur, accepted the saplings.
District Panchayat President M.K. Rafeekha inaugurated the programme. Mathew J. Philip, chairman of the FHET Care, presided over the function.
P. Mohammed Mustafa, senior lecturer from Malappuram DIET, spoke on the “art of teaching”. FHET Care secretary Salih A.K. welcomed the gathering. Treasurer Abdul Hakeem P. proposed a vote of thanks.
