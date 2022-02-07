Teachers express concern over rush to finish portions

Question mark over learning process of students

Even as regular school hours resume for students of classes 10 to 12 in all districts from Monday in a bid to complete academic portions ahead of the public examinations, schools and teachers are worried how effective the teaching-learning transaction will be.

In-person classes were being held in schools till the afternoon since schools reopened in November, but with SSLC and Plus Two exams scheduled to begin at the end of March, classes will be held till evening, in batches.

Teachers say they have completed around half the portions, and are confident about finishing the rest too, courtesy the increase in school hours and the online classes.

While authorities reiterate that offline classes began in November, they do not take into account the limited time schools have had owing to restrictions such as classes till afternoon and student attendance in batches, say teachers.The recent surge in COVID-19 cases that led to fall in attendance and school closures has not helped. The initial emphasis in November was on getting students adjusted to the school environment after staying away for months, instead of diving straight into the syllabus. Before long, the Christmas vacations were here, and then after another gap, improvement examinations and their valuation. Teachers have not had as much time to teach as is generally believed, they say.

Not watching

They also point out the limitations of online/digital education, with many students not watching them at all.

The changes in focus area and exam pattern have heightened their concerns. Last year, many students secured full A+ grade, as did quite a few less deserving students.

A bid to correct the assessment pattern this time should have been more effective. Instead, the question paper has been divided into focus area and non-focus area portions.

Focus areas

The students will have to study both thoroughly to answer the questions, defeating the very objective of earmarking focus areas, they point out.

A teacher says students had been expecting a question paper somewhat like what they had last year, only to be surprised at this late stage. Even he has not seen such a question paper pattern in all the years he has been teaching. Many teachers are going back to teach the non-focus areas from which 30% of the questions have to be answered, he says.