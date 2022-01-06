Teachers exhort Governor to expedite appointment of Sanskrit University Vice Chancellor

Crucial decisions pending at the varsity owing to absence of a regular Vice Chancellor, says letter

As many as 18 members of the academic council at the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, have requested Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the Chancellor, to expedite the appointment of a regular Vice Chancellor.

In a letter to the Governor, the teachers pointed out that the university had been facing various issues owing to the absence of a regular Vice Chancellor. Since the retirement of P.K. Dharmarajan on November 29, 2021, Calicut University Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj has been holding additional charge of Sanskrit varsity Vice Chancellor.

The council members said crucial decisions at the academic and administrative levels could not be taken in the absence of a regular Vice Chancellor. The entire academic, financial and administrative functions of the varsity will come to a standstill, if the annual budget is not passed as per rules, they added.

The letter said proposals and periodic reports would have to be submitted by the university without the consent and approval of the Vice Chancellor. Only a regular Vice Chancellor can monitor this continuing process of evaluation, it said.

The teachers said the post of Pro-Vice Chancellor had also been lying vacant, leading to difficulty in the conduct of exams, especially during the pandemic. The letter said the delay in revision of syllabus and reform of the examination system, which had to be done this year, would have an adverse impact on the assessment of the university by national ranking agencies.