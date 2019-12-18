Teachers, doctor get anticipatory bail

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to two teachers and a doctor who are accused in the case relating to the death of Shehala Sherin, a Class V student of the Government Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Sultan Bathery, following a snakebite.

The accused who were granted the bail are K.K. Mohanan and C.V. Shajil, Vice Principal and teacher respectively of the school, and Jisa Merin Joy, a doctor at the Bathery Taluk Hospital.

Justice Alexandar Thomas, while allowing their anticipatory bail petitions, also directed them to cooperate with the investigation.

The court made it clear that the police could interrogate the accused after giving them prior notices.