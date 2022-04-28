Teachers demand clarity in answer keys
Kozhikode
The Kerala Higher Secondary School Teachers’ Union has sought to clear the vagueness in answer keys being supplied for the evaluation of the chemistry answer scripts for Plus Two classes.
The evaluation of answer scripts is right now going on and some teachers have boycotted the process after they were given such answer keys. It has been alleged that the right answers had not been given in the question papers and there was lack of clarity in the answer keys.
