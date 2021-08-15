Teacher’s death: two arrested

MALAPPURAM

15 August 2021 20:24 IST

Alleged case of moral policing in Malappuram

The police arrested two persons in connection with the death of a teacher at Vengara near here on Sunday. Suresh Chaliyath, an art teacher and film and drama worker, was found hanging in his house on Friday. He had been attacked by a gang in front of his family a few days ago in an apparent incident of moral policing.

Suresh’s friends and family said he ended his life after having been insulted in front of his mother and children. He was attacked allegedly for sending WhatsApp messages to a woman friend. The police arrested Mujeeb Rahman, 44, and Nisamuddeen, 39, in connection with the attack. They were produced in a court here and remanded in judicial custody.

The police said some others were also involved in the crime. They said a detailed investigation was on into the circumstances that led to Suresh’s death.

Meanwhile, Suresh’s friends and supporters on social media demanded stringent action against those who beat him up in the name of a WhatsApp message. The police too said moral policing would not be encouraged at any cost.