Teachers’ Day: lyrical poem by teachers released

September 06, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The cultural wing of the Higher Secondary School Teachers’ Association has brought out a lyrical poem in connection with Teachers’ Day observance. Former MLA K.N.A. Khader released the YouTube video of the poem titled ‘Kaumarathin Kavalal’. The lyrics of the poem have been written by teachers. They have sung it too. The music is by Thomas K. Stephen, a teacher at Ernakulam. The song focuses on seven subjects—cyber problems, human friendship, national enlightenment, consciousness of time, and drugs.  

