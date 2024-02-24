Teachers’ body seeks prompt allocation of State’s share under RUSA Scheme

February 24, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Kannur

The Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association, Kannur regional committee, has voiced discontent with the State government’s stance on the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) scheme, despite full and timely disbursement of the Central share to colleges under the university.

According to association regional president Dr. Shino P. Jose, the demand of the organisation is the immediate and complete allocation of the State government’s share.

“We strongly protest the loss of opportunity to receive the Central share of ₹5 crore each through the RUSA 3 project owing to negligence on the part of the State government,“ he said.

He added that college teachers had suffered significant losses amounting to ₹1,500 crore in salary arrears due to the government’s negligence. All colleges find themselves listed as unutilised as the State government has failed to fulfill its obligations under the RUSA 2 scheme, potentially jeopardizing future funding, he pointed out.

The delay in disbursing the Central allocation to colleges is due to the inefficiency of State government. The exclusion of Kasaragod from the focus districts is deemed unacceptable, he said.

