Teachers’ body demands removal of Shailaja’s autobiography from varsity syllabus

December 08, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - KANNUR

The Kerala Private College Teachers Association has submitted a set of demands to S. Bijoy Nandan, the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of Kannur University. Among the key demands is the immediate constitution of a board of students and the removal of former Minister K.K. Shailaja’s autobiography from the varsity syllabus.

The association, led by Shino P. Jose, president of the Kannur region, has raised concerns over the lack of a functional board of studies for the past three years. Mr. Jose, who previously contested the reappointment of former Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran in the Supreme Court, has written to the new V-C demanding the immediate constitution of the board of studies.

Mr. Jose highlighted a three-year lapse in the formation of boards, coming down on the previous V-C for overstepping his authority by forming boards of studies for 72 subjects and appointing individuals without the requisite qualifications. The Kerala High Court had subsequently nullified his action. Mr. Jose alleged a bias against teachers not affiliated to left-leaning organisations, citing the exclusion of PhD and post-doctoral degree holders from the boards.

Mr. Jose termed the inclusion of Ms. Shailaja’s autobiography in the postgraduate English syllabus as politically motivated. He also called for an inquiry into the adhoc committee’s motives and demanded the removal of the controversial content.

Concerns were also raised over the transparency of the exam system at the varsity.