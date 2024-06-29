Teachers’ bank to utilise services of retired staff

A teachers’ bank will be created to utilise the services of retired teachers, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a send-off meeting of retired teachers here on Saturday.

The Minister said all retired teachers with service mentality could become a part of teachers’ bank. The move was aimed at tapping into knowledge of retired teachers.

He reiterated that no harm would come to teaching or non-teaching staff owing to implementation of the M.A. Khader committee report on school education reforms. No one would lose out on any benefit. The General Education department could give this assurance, he said.

All teachers should take part in cluster meetings. A section of teachers boycotted the cluster. However, they too would have to go through the meetings, Mr. Sivankutty said.

