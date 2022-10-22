Teachers at Kozhikode Government Medical College seek institute to foster research

ADVERTISEMENT

An association representing government medical college teachers has suggested that the State government set up a separate institute for promoting research and creating new posts of researchers.

T. Gopakumar, secretary, and V.T. Ajith Kumar, president, Kozhikode Government Medical College unit of the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association (KGMCTA), said the patient load at medical college hospitals should be strictly limited to the regulations of the erstwhile Medical Council of India. For this, the staff strength at government hospitals in the periphery should be increased and infrastructure improved.

New rules on working pattern, pay structure, and transfer norms should be introduced for faculty members at medical colleges who want to pursue research, they said.

The suggestions came in the wake of allegations that high-end research was rare at government medical colleges in the State. Dr. Gopakumar and Dr. Kumar refuted the claim by another section of teachers that senior faculty members were not trained in research methodology, and that only those in the entry-level cadre were aware of it.

They said all faculty members had successfully completed courses on the subject and were periodically reviewing it. All of them have completed the basic course in bio-medical research offered by the Indian Council of Medical Research and are guiding at least three to six doctoral thesis at a time. Their research publications were in accordance with the National Medical Commission guidelines, the KGMCTA functionaries said.

Dr. Gopakumar and Dr. Kumar pointed out that the structure and functioning of medical colleges were not those of research institutions. They are primarily for teaching and training of medical students at various levels.

Every year, between 100 and 250 MBBS students, 10 to 20 postgraduate students from each speciality department, and two to five DM/MCh students from each super-speciality department are coming out from medical colleges. There cannot be any compromise on their training. However, with the current patient load and student strength, one cannot be involved in serious research without compromising on the above mentioned primary duties. Those who spend their leisure time on research without compromising on their duties should be promoted with incentives, they added.