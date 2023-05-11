ADVERTISEMENT

Teachers asked to inform Excise dept. on drug abuse among students

May 11, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Under ‘Nervazhi,’ students will be counselled and their energies will be directed to academics, arts and sports

The Hindu Bureau

The Excise department has launched ‘Nervazhi,’ an initiative to ensure participation of teachers in the fight against drugs and help children who turn towards drugs in adverse circumstances kick the habit.

As teachers are often the first to spot changes in students’ behaviour caused by drug use, Nervazhi ropes in teachers who can report to the Excise department details of students who take drugs or those they think need help so that these children can stay away from drugs. This is especially true when teachers find themselves unable to intervene directly to address the problem.

Once students possibly using drugs are identified by teachers, the department will counsel the students and help them direct their energies towards academics, arts, and sports.

Teachers can send relevant information to the WhatsApp number 9656178000. An official has been deputed by the department to receive information from teachers through WhatsApp or phone calls. Names and details of teachers providing the information will be kept secret.

