Teacher who protested against CM Vijayan on flight suspended

The Youth Congress Matannur Constituency President Farzin Majid, 28, who raised slogans and protested against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on a flight was suspended from the Mutannur A.U.P School on June 14.

After Majid was taken into police custody in Thiruvananthapuram there was a widespread demand that he be expelled. Several parents applied for a Transfer Certificate, following which, the management took an action against him.

The management explained that the teacher had been suspended for 15 days on the basis of reports that he was in police custody in protest against the Chief Minister.

Democratic Youth Federation of India activists also carried out a march towards the school demanding to remove him from the school.

The Deputy Director of Education K. Bindu on Tuesday said Majid has been suspended for 15 days pending further investigation by the manager of the school.

“We have come here to carry out a detailed investigation about his service and attendance,” she said and added that the details will be submitted to the Directorate of General Education.

Ms. Bindu said that Majid was present at work at the school on Monday morning and he had applied for leave in the afternoon. The school granted the leave and it has been registered in the school records, she added.