Teacher transfers will hit school functioning: KPSTA

September 25, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Pradesh School Teachers’ Association (KPSTA) has come out against the Assembly Committee on Estimates recommendation that schoolteachers be transferred once every five years.

Most schools in the State were run with local support. However, running of schools was increasingly becoming the responsibility of only head teachers and some other teachers. On one side there was talk of local involvement in functioning of public schools and on the other, transfer every five years of teachers who should be leading such activities would pave the way of destruction of public schools. Only teachers with long service in schools could intervene effectively in society, the KPSTA State committee said in a statement on Monday.

The panel recommendations would pave the way for political interventions in teacher appointments and transfers. Teachers’ organisations affiliated to the ruling front too would intervene in the transfer process.

The current norms for teacher transfer should be retained, the KPSTA statement said.

