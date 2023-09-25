HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Teacher transfers will hit school functioning: KPSTA

Transfer every five years of teachers who should be leading such activities will pave the way of destruction of public schools, the forum says

September 25, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Pradesh School Teachers’ Association (KPSTA) has come out against the Assembly Committee on Estimates recommendation that schoolteachers be transferred once every five years.

Most schools in the State were run with local support. However, running of schools was increasingly becoming the responsibility of only head teachers and some other teachers. On one side there was talk of local involvement in functioning of public schools and on the other, transfer every five years of teachers who should be leading such activities would pave the way of destruction of public schools. Only teachers with long service in schools could intervene effectively in society, the KPSTA State committee said in a statement on Monday.

The panel recommendations would pave the way for political interventions in teacher appointments and transfers. Teachers’ organisations affiliated to the ruling front too would intervene in the transfer process.

The current norms for teacher transfer should be retained, the KPSTA statement said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.