Teacher training for better learning ambience

November 18, 2022 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A district-level two-day teacher training for the Enhancement of the Learning Ambience (ELA) project got under way here on Friday.

District panchayat education and health standing committee chairperson Saluja M. inaugurated the training, organised under the General Education department and the Samagra Shiksha, Thiruvananthapuram.

In her address, Ms. Saluja said children’s interest in learning would increase if they had direct experience of learning activities outside classrooms. Samagra Shiksha district project coordinator S. Jawad presided.