Teacher gets 10-year RI for sexually molesting Class 1 student 

A 55-year-old teacher of Government Lower Primary School, Erumappetty, has been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually molesting a Class one student.

The Thrissur First Additional District Judge P.N. Vinod also slapped a fine of ₹50,000 on Sudhas, 55, son of Karipparambil Chathappan, of Chovvanur.

The incident took place in 2011. Sudhas sexually molested the six-year-old girl after sending the other students of the class to the playground. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she told about the incident to anybody.

The girl, who felt pain and discomfort, told her mother about the abuse. Sexual harassment was confirmed in medical examination.