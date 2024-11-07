Teacher dismissed from Kannur University over question on ADM’s death in exam

Kannur University has terminated the service of an assistant professor, a guest lecturer in the School of Legal Studies on its Manjeswaram campus, for setting a question referencing the death of Kannur Additional District Magistrate K. Naveen Babu in an internal examination for third-semester LLB students on October 28.

The question, intended for optional response, asked students to consider the case from a human rights perspective.

The Kannur University Senators’ Forum questioned the teacher’s removal. Sherin C. Abraham had joined as guest lecturer two years back.

The question led to controversy when a student, a Students Federation of India (SFI) activist, objected to it and attempted to disrupt the exam, Mr. Abraham said. Since it was an optional question, Mr. Abraham suggested the student answer a different question if he had objections. However, the student later joined others in protesting on the campus and complained to the administration.

Mr. Abraham defended the question, explaining that no names had been used, and the aim was to engage students with a relevant human rights issue. “Students were clearly asked to answer from a human rights perspective and examine the concerns in the case,” he said.

Following the incident, he was not allowed to value answer sheets. The head of the department, through the class teacher, sought an explanation from Mr. Abraham. He was subsequently informed of his termination without citing any reason on November 3. The termination was only conveyed orally and not given in writing.

His position was filled by another appointee after his departure.

Efforts to reach Sheena Shukkur, head of the Department of Law, for comments were unsuccessful.

The Kannur University Senators’ Forum questioned the decision to terminate Mr. Abraham. “The ADM’s death shows that the university’s Left-wing leadership is troubled by such issues being raised and the termination has been purely made under pressure,” Shino P. Jose, convener of the forum, said

Mr. Jose said he intended to file a complaint with the Vice-Chancellor over the teacher’s dismissal.

Meanwhile, student sources said they were informed that all classes for Friday had been suspended. No reasons for the same was provided.