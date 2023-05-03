ADVERTISEMENT

Teacher censured for his Facebook post of 2022

May 03, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

P. Premachandran, who is set to retire soon, had last year flayed the General Education department decision to change the norms for focus area in the annual Class 10 and 12 examinations.

The Hindu Bureau

P. Premachandran, higher secondary school teacher at Payyannur Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kannur, has been censured by the State government for his Facebook post of 2022.

Mr. Premachandran, who is set to retire soon, had last year flayed the General Education department decision to change the norms for focus area in the annual Class 10 and 12 examinations. The new norms, he said, would make it difficult for students to score as much as the year before when 100% marks could be scored from the focus area.

Following his Facebook post, he received a charge memo and a statement of the allegations against him. His explanation, however, was found unsatisfactory, and an inquiry was conducted. The probe found the basis for the charges against him and a show-cause notice was issued to him. In his reply, he said he had upheld freedom of expression and sought exemption from any action.

However, he was found to have violated the State government servants’ conduct rules and censured as per the Kerala Civil Services (Classification, Control, and Appeal) Rules, 1960.

CONNECT WITH US