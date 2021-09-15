Teacher booked over minor girl’s suicide

A case has been registered against a 29-year-old private school teacher in connection with the suicide of a minor girl student in the district, the police said on Thursday.

The case was registered against Usman, a native of Adhur here, under the Section 12 of POCSO Act and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, days after the 12-year-old girl committed suicide.

Usman is absconding and a hunt is on to trace him.

According to the police, the accused had sent inappropriate messages to the girl, a Class VIII student in the same school as he was teaching, via social media.

The victim’s parents had come across the chat messages exchanged by the duo and warned the girl against it.

Her father also brought the issue to the notice of the school management, who in turn, took up the matter with Usman.

“The messages were improper for a teacher to send to a 12-year-old student. The girl was suspected to have ended her life out of mental tension as her parents had read the chat messages,” the officer said, adding that these all were assumptions and they could arrive at a conclusion only after a detailed probe.

Meanwhile, the victim’s father told the media that his daughter had ended her life following mental harassment by the teacher.