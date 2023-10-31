Teacher at tuition centre booked for beating Class VI student  

October 31, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Kollam East police have registered a case against a tuition teacher for beating a Class VI student for not completing his homework.

According to the statement of the child, he was caned by his teacher Riyas at Academy Tuition Centre, Pattathanam, on Monday evening.

The child’s father found him in a bad condition when he was picked him up after the class. The child later revealed his ordeal to his sister. Due to severe pain and discomfort, the child was taken to a hospital at night. His parents later filed complaints with the police and ChildLine.

Minister for Health, Women and Child Development Veena George has instructed officials concerned to visit the child. She has sought an urgent report from the Director of Women and Child Development department.

Public outrage

Various students organisations took out protest marches to the tuition centre. The incident also generated much public outrage. According to the Kollam East police, Mr. Riyas, who is also the principal of the tuition centre, has been absconding.

District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) secretary D. Shine Dev said the child had been provided with counselling and legal steps had been initiated against the teacher. “He was beaten badly and the marks are very visible on his body. Around 15 students were subjected to similar torture that day. The boy’s elder sister, a Plus One student, had discontinued her tuitions there after she she was beaten on the palm of the hand till it bled,” he said. Reportedly, many students were mercilessly tortured by Mr. Riyas in the past, but none of the parents came forward with a complaint fearing retaliation.

Mr. Riyas has been booked under Section 324 of the Indian Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.