Teacher arrested on charge of sexually abusing students in Kozhikode

November 16, 2022 07:35 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A 52-year-old school teacher who was accused of sexually abusing five children was arrested in Kozhikode on Wednesday. Abdul Nasser, the suspect, was arrested soon after his anticipatory bail plea was dismissed by the Kerala High Court. The incidents came to light during a counselling session by Childline India Foundation volunteers. Both boys and girls were allegedly exploited by him. According to the police, there were five complaints against Abdul Nasser who was charged under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. 

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US