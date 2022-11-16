Teacher arrested on charge of sexually abusing students in Kozhikode

November 16, 2022 07:35 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

A 52-year-old school teacher who was accused of sexually abusing five children was arrested in Kozhikode on Wednesday. Abdul Nasser, the suspect, was arrested soon after his anticipatory bail plea was dismissed by the Kerala High Court. The incidents came to light during a counselling session by Childline India Foundation volunteers. Both boys and girls were allegedly exploited by him. According to the police, there were five complaints against Abdul Nasser who was charged under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.