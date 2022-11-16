  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Teacher arrested on charge of sexually abusing students in Kozhikode

November 16, 2022 07:35 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A 52-year-old school teacher who was accused of sexually abusing five children was arrested in Kozhikode on Wednesday. Abdul Nasser, the suspect, was arrested soon after his anticipatory bail plea was dismissed by the Kerala High Court. The incidents came to light during a counselling session by Childline India Foundation volunteers. Both boys and girls were allegedly exploited by him. According to the police, there were five complaints against Abdul Nasser who was charged under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. 

Related Topics

crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.