HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Teacher arrested on charge of molesting 26 schoolchildren

Children of school in Kannur disclosed their ordeal to the counsellor at a session in school

January 14, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Friday arrested a teacher on charge of sexually molesting 26 children at an upper primary school at Taliparamba, Kannur. The arrested was identified as Faisal, a native of Kondotty in Malappuram. He has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and remanded in judicial custody.

The students had disclosed the ordeal they faced during a counselling session at the school. They said they were molested when the school reopened after the prolonged closure during the COVID-19 period. The school authorities informed ChildLine and the police subsequently filled a case and arrested him.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.