Teacher arrested in POCSO case

He sent obscene message to student on WhatsApp, say police

The Medical College police on Wednesday arrested a higher secondary schoolteacher on charge of sending obscene messages to a student. The accused has been identified as Jayakumar, 40, from Neduveli in Vembayam. He had allegedly sent several obscene messages to the student on WhatsApp, following which she raised the issue with the school authorities. The police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against him.

After the case was registered, he switched his mobile off and went into hiding. He was nabbed from a hideout in Varkala by a team led by Medical College SHO P. Harilal and consisting of SIs C. Prasanth, Priya and other officers.