Teacher accused of sexual abuse granted bail

KANNUR

17 July 2020 00:51 IST

The Thalassery Additional District Sessions Court granted bail to the BJP leader and teacher Kuniyil Padmarajan who has been accused of sexually abusing a school student in Palathayi.

The judge, M. Thushar, granted bail to him on conditions of two sureties and a bond of ₹1 lakh. The court also ordered him to surrender his passport.

The Crime Branch investigation team had filed a partial charge-sheet under the Juvenile Justice Act in the court last Tuesday.

