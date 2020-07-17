Kerala

Teacher accused of sexual abuse granted bail

The Thalassery Additional District Sessions Court granted bail to the BJP leader and teacher Kuniyil Padmarajan who has been accused of sexually abusing a school student in Palathayi.

The judge, M. Thushar, granted bail to him on conditions of two sureties and a bond of ₹1 lakh. The court also ordered him to surrender his passport.

The Crime Branch investigation team had filed a partial charge-sheet under the Juvenile Justice Act in the court last Tuesday.

