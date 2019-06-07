Kerala

Tea time for Rahul at Chokad

more-in

Several people gather to see the Congress president

Congress president Rahul Gandhi gave a surprise to the security and UDF workers alike at Chokad, near Kalikavu, on Friday afternoon when he stopped by a bakery and had tea and snacks with his party colleagues from Malappuram.

Mr. Gandhi changed the route suggested by the police and took the route via Chokad, which had reported the presence of Maoists several times. The unexpected change of route took the people of Chokad by surprise, especially when he stopped for refreshments at a bakery-cum-cool bar owned by Unni.

He and his team had tea, dates, mixture and unniyappam. Though a large number of people gathered outside, the security personnel did not permit them to go near Mr. Gandhi.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 19, 2019 3:17:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/tea-time-for-rahul-at-chokad/article27690387.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY