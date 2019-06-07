Tea time for Rahul at Chokad

Congress president Rahul Gandhi gave a surprise to the security and UDF workers alike at Chokad, near Kalikavu, on Friday afternoon when he stopped by a bakery and had tea and snacks with his party colleagues from Malappuram.

Mr. Gandhi changed the route suggested by the police and took the route via Chokad, which had reported the presence of Maoists several times. The unexpected change of route took the people of Chokad by surprise, especially when he stopped for refreshments at a bakery-cum-cool bar owned by Unni.

He and his team had tea, dates, mixture and unniyappam. Though a large number of people gathered outside, the security personnel did not permit them to go near Mr. Gandhi.