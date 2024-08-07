ADVERTISEMENT

Tea Plantation workers in Munnar to help Wayanad landslide survivors

Published - August 07, 2024 07:55 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

Tea plantation workers at a plantation in Munnar. | Photo Credit: JOMON PAMPAVALLEY

Workers from the tea plantation sector in Munnar have expressed their support for the relief works in landslide-hit Wayanad district. The tea plantation workers in Munnar will donate ₹70 lakh to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for the survivors of Wayanad landslides.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to plantation workers’ union leaders, the money will be collected from the estate workers and management. All major trade unions in Munnar, including Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), and Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), will jointly collect funds.

Former Devikulam MLA and INTUC national secretary A.K. Mani said the decision was taken after holding a joint meeting of all trade unions in Munnar.

“We will also collect money from sponsors and hand it over to Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition, for the construction of 100 houses,” said Mr. Mani. Congress had announced the construction of 100 houses for those who lost their dwellings in the landslides at Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Wayanad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

CITU Devikulam estate union general secretary V.O. Shaji said that with workers’ permission, the estate management will collect one day’s salary from them and hand it over to the trade union leaders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US