Tea Plantation workers in Munnar to help Wayanad landslide survivors

Published - August 07, 2024 07:55 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Tea plantation workers at a plantation in Munnar.

Tea plantation workers at a plantation in Munnar. | Photo Credit: JOMON PAMPAVALLEY

Workers from the tea plantation sector in Munnar have expressed their support for the relief works in landslide-hit Wayanad district. The tea plantation workers in Munnar will donate ₹70 lakh to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for the survivors of Wayanad landslides.

According to plantation workers’ union leaders, the money will be collected from the estate workers and management. All major trade unions in Munnar, including Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), and Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), will jointly collect funds.

Former Devikulam MLA and INTUC national secretary A.K. Mani said the decision was taken after holding a joint meeting of all trade unions in Munnar.

“We will also collect money from sponsors and hand it over to Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition, for the construction of 100 houses,” said Mr. Mani. Congress had announced the construction of 100 houses for those who lost their dwellings in the landslides at Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Wayanad.

CITU Devikulam estate union general secretary V.O. Shaji said that with workers’ permission, the estate management will collect one day’s salary from them and hand it over to the trade union leaders.

