Tea plantation worker killed in attack by wild elephant herd in Idukki

January 08, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

A tea plantation worker was killed in an attack by a herd of wild elephants at Panniyar, near Santhanpara, in Munnar, on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Parimala, 44, wife of Mohanan, a resident of Panniyar in Santhanpara.

According to Forest department officials, the incident occurred around 7.45 a.m. According to local natives, Parimala and another worker, Palaniyamma, were on their way to the plantation when they got accidentally trapped in front of the herd. The herd attacked Parimala. The seriously injured Parimala was rushed to a private hospital at Rajakumari and later shifted to Theni Medical College in Tamil Nadu, but her life could not be saved.

After a post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the relatives. Parimala is survived by son Manikandaprakash and daughter Bharathi Monisha.

Devikulam Range Officer P.V. Vegi said: “a herd of six elephants was reported roaming in the Panniyar estate. The Forest department has already handed over ₹50,000 to the family as financial assistance, and the balance ₹9.5 lakh will be handed over to the family soon,” said Mr. Vegi.

On January 25, 2023, Sakthivel, a member of an elephant monitoring team under the Devikulam forest range, was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants at Panniyar.

According to Forest department officials, after the translocation of Arikompan from Chinnakkanal last April, no major wild elephant attacks were reported in Santhanpara and Chinnakkanal.

