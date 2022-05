May 19, 2022 19:45 IST

Tea Board India is preparing a database of workers engaged by small tea growers.

The initiative is expected to help the Tea Board and the government implement welfare benefits for workers, Tea Board officials said in a release here.

Growers registered with the Tea Board should submit details of workers to the nearest field office of the board at the earliest. Call 04262-296316, 9444953265, or 7561832790.