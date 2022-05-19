Tea Board to prepare database of workers
Tea Board India is preparing a database of workers engaged by small tea growers.
The initiative is expected to help the Tea Board and the government implement welfare benefits for workers, Tea Board officials said in a release here.
Growers registered with the Tea Board should submit details of workers to the nearest field office of the board at the earliest. Call 04262-296316, 9444953265, or 7561832790.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.