Tea Board gearing up to tackle climate change

The Tea Board of India has come out with climate resilience measures to address the issue of climate change in tea-cultivating areas where it has impacted production. A reduction of up to 10% output in south India was found owing to climate change and in the High Ranges of the district, vast areas were damaged in the frost last year.

During the last winter season alone, large-scale losses reported in high-altitude areas and change in the climate was evident, according to stakeholders in tea sector. The Tea Board has joined the National Adaptation Fund for Climate Change (NAFCC) under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change to address the issue. The project is being implemented through the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard).

A meeting has already been held with the stakeholders to adopt measures to address climate change, according to a release issued by Tea Board here.