TDF welcomes HC order on KSRTC salary
The Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC)-led Transport Democratic Federation (TDF) on Wednesday said the Kerala High Court directive to not pay the salaries of employees in supervisory ranks in the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) without paying the salaries of drivers and conductors was a relief for the 26,000 employees in the public utility. Welcoming the interim order, TDF president Thampanoor Ravi and general secretary V.S. Sivakumar said the court order was a severe setback to the government and the management for insulting the employees.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.