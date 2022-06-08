TDF welcomes HC order on KSRTC salary

The Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC)-led Transport Democratic Federation (TDF) on Wednesday said the Kerala High Court directive to not pay the salaries of employees in supervisory ranks in the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) without paying the salaries of drivers and conductors was a relief for the 26,000 employees in the public utility. Welcoming the interim order, TDF president Thampanoor Ravi and general secretary V.S. Sivakumar said the court order was a severe setback to the government and the management for insulting the employees.