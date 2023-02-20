ADVERTISEMENT

TDF seeks CM intervention in KSRTC

February 20, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation’s (KSRTC) decision to disburse the salary of employees in phases through a revenue target system is totally illegal and arbitrary, Transport Democratic Federation (TDF) general secretary V.S. Sivakumar has said.

This is also against the assurance given by the Chief Minister, who earlier promised the employees that their salary will be disbursed before the fifth of every month. In a letter, Mr. Sivakumar sought the intervention of the Chief Minister to disburse the full salary before fifth of every month. He also pointed out that taking decisions without consulting with trade unions in the past had worsened the crisis in the KSRTC.

